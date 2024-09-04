Popular WWE duo finally gives themselves a couple name

A popular WWE duo has finally given themselves a nickname as a couple ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeated The Unholy Union this past Saturday at WWE Bash in Berlin to recapture the Women's Tag Team Championship. The EST is married to Montez Ford of The Street Profits in real life.

The Street Profits recently battled for the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown but could not overcome The Bloodline. Ford and Belair took to Instagram today to reveal a new nickname. The couple shared a photoshoot and referred to themselves as "Monianca" as seen in the Instagram post below.

Belair and Ford also have a reality TV show on Hulu titled Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. The first season of the show was released on the streaming platform in February this year.

Popular WWE star teases dream match against Bianca Belair

RAW star Rhea Ripley recently praised Bianca Belair and teased a potential dream match against the veteran.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest (The Terror Twins) defeated The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter last month, The Eradicator noted that she doesn't have an issue with Belair but would like to face her to determine who is better in the ring.

"Look, I love Bianca Belair. I have no beef with Bianca Belair. I think she's absolutely incredible at what she does. There's that competitor side of me that wants to step in the ring with her. I wanna see who's gonna come out victorious. I wanna see who's stronger, who's more agile. She might have me in the agile aspect, but stronger? I don't know, we're a little bit close." [2:34 – 2:56]

You can check out the video below:

Bayley recently picked a winner in a hypothetical match between Belair and Cargill. It will be interesting to see how long the duo can hold onto the Women's Tag Team Championship during their second reign with the titles.

