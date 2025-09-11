Popular WWE duo looks set to split after 9 years

A popular WWE tag team looks to be heading towards its breakup. The split has been hinted at multiple times on TV programming, and now one of the members of the team has also teased the same.The Street Profits have been together since 2016. While the duo started their careers in NXT as singles stars, Triple H put them together to form one of the most prominent tag teams of the modern era. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have had each other's backs for nearly a decade, during which they have won multiple tag team championships. However, tension has been rising between the two over the last few weeks, and it was visible during their match against The Wyatt Sicks at Clash in Paris.It looks like the duo could be going their separate ways as Dawkins recently teased their breakup on social media. The former tag team champion posted a picture of just himself, noting that it &quot;might be time.&quot;Dave Meltzer recently criticized WWE's booking of The Street ProfitsThe Street Profits look set to split up after over nine years together. While they were one of the hottest acts on WWE TV during their initial few years, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have not been involved in many memorable feuds in the last couple of years.Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the two are likely to head their separate ways. The pro wrestling veteran also showed concern for their booking, as they have not progressed much in the last couple of years.&quot;Now they're [Street Profits] gonna split up, which—they're both really talented guys. I think [Angelo] Dawkins, it's gonna be really tough for him on his own, even though he's really good, he's big, he's agile, and all that. [Montez] Ford does excellent things in the ring. They could do something with him. I have known people who thought he was a future World Champion four years ago. And nobody's been saying that lately because they've just—I wouldn't even say they've run in place. They've run backwards. And I wouldn't even say it's their fault. It's the fault of creative for taking what they had that was charismatic and just removing the charisma from them, really.&quot; [H/T: WrestlePurists]Montez Ford has been touted as an excellent singles star, with even The Rock calling him a future world champion. However, it is still to be seen what plans WWE has in mind for him and Dawkins if the two indeed split up.