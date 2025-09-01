Triple H set to split popular WWE tag team - Reports

Triple H has been handling the creative duties in WWE since his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, stepped down from the position in 2022. While The Game has run the company very differently from Vince, a new report has stated that he could soon split a popular tag team, a move that was very regular under the old regime.WWE recently started teasing tension between The Street Profits. While Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been together since 2019, rifts have started to appear between the two since they were approached by Bo Dallas backstage on SmackDown. The same was visible during their match against Wyatt Sicks at Clash in Paris, where they failed to defeat Dallas' faction for the tag team championship.Speaking about the duo on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the two are set to go their own ways. He also criticized the creative team's handling of the multi-time tag team champions.&quot;Now they're [Street Profits] gonna split up, which—they're both really talented guys. I think [Angelo] Dawkins, it's gonna be really tough for him on his own, even though he's really good, he's big, he's agile, and all that. [Montez] Ford does excellent things in the ring. They could do something with him. I have known people who thought he was a future World Champion four years ago. And nobody's been saying that lately because they've just—I wouldn't even say they've run in place. They've run backwards. And I wouldn't even say it's their fault. It's the fault of creative for taking what they had that was charismatic and just removing the charisma from them, really,&quot; Meltzer said. [H/T: WrestlePurists]Triple H put together the Street Profits in WWE NXTThe Street Profts have been a part of the WWE tag team division since 2016. The duo has won multiple tag team championships in the last nine years, and are two of the best performers in the company.Before they became Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were singles stars. Angelo even teamed up with Sawyer Fulton before joining forces with Bianca Belair's husband. During an interview with the USA Network, Dawkins revealed that it was Hunter's idea to put them together:&quot;Man, we like it. The Street Profits, we always have fun no matter what, but we’ve had Triple H with us, he was the one that pretty much put the Street Profits together,&quot; he explained. &quot;So we’re used to Triple H in a way. I’ve had him for 10 years in NXT! But yeah, Triple H is awesome and is always in our ear just telling us to be ourselves and all that good stuff and to go out there and have fun and make sure we go out there and do what we do best and get the crowd pumped.&quot;It seems like Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are nearing the end of their runs as a tag team. Both are touted as amazing singles stars, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to find their footing in the stacked WWE singles division.