  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Popular WWE duo reunite backstage following RAW

Popular WWE duo reunite backstage following RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 16, 2025 18:09 GMT
This is wholesome (image via WWE)
This is wholesome (image via WWE)

It was a stacked night on WWE RAW this week as the final build-up to Wrestlepalooza took place, and finally, after more than a month away, Bayley made her return.

Ad

Bayley was finally on the same show as AJ Lee after more than a decade, and following the show, Bayley shared a photo on Instagram of herself and CM Punk finally reunited.

CM Punk and Bayley are united in their love of AJ Lee
CM Punk and Bayley are united in their love of AJ Lee

Punk and Bayley are close friends, but since she has been absent over the past month, WWE has only played pre-recorded vignettes. Bayley was present on the European Tour, but she wasn't part of the TV tapings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

There was also a cute moment for Bayley last night on RAW as well, since she was able to head out wearing AJ Lee's merchandise for the first time, returning the favor that Lee paid forward for her back in 2015 when she wore her merch in her final WWE match.

What is happening with Bayley on WWE RAW?

Bayley returned last night to save Lyra Valkyria, but it's clear that whatever her internal struggle was when she was away, it hasn't been resolved.

Ad

Bayley hugged everyone at ringside following her save on RAW, before heading backstage and seemingly proving that she now has a split personality. This became evident when she was heard arguing with herself before Valkyria interupted, and Bayley showed a whole new side to her persona.

It's unclear what this means for Bayley and her friendship with Lyra since it's clear she's trying to make up for her actions at SummerSlam, but there's also a side to her that doesn't want to. This could finally be leading to a heel turn for the former Women's Champion if she allows her other side to come through.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications