Popular WWE duo reunite backstage following RAW

It was a stacked night on WWE RAW this week as the final build-up to Wrestlepalooza took place, and finally, after more than a month away, Bayley made her return.

Bayley was finally on the same show as AJ Lee after more than a decade, and following the show, Bayley shared a photo on Instagram of herself and CM Punk finally reunited.

CM Punk and Bayley are united in their love of AJ Lee

Punk and Bayley are close friends, but since she has been absent over the past month, WWE has only played pre-recorded vignettes. Bayley was present on the European Tour, but she wasn't part of the TV tapings.

There was also a cute moment for Bayley last night on RAW as well, since she was able to head out wearing AJ Lee's merchandise for the first time, returning the favor that Lee paid forward for her back in 2015 when she wore her merch in her final WWE match.

What is happening with Bayley on WWE RAW?

Bayley returned last night to save Lyra Valkyria, but it's clear that whatever her internal struggle was when she was away, it hasn't been resolved.

Bayley hugged everyone at ringside following her save on RAW, before heading backstage and seemingly proving that she now has a split personality. This became evident when she was heard arguing with herself before Valkyria interupted, and Bayley showed a whole new side to her persona.

It's unclear what this means for Bayley and her friendship with Lyra since it's clear she's trying to make up for her actions at SummerSlam, but there's also a side to her that doesn't want to. This could finally be leading to a heel turn for the former Women's Champion if she allows her other side to come through.

