Popular WWE duo reunites after 260+ days; Adam Pearce has hilarous reaction

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville was present during the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Chelsea Green uploaded an interesting update, where she looked thrilled after reuniting with her former tag team partner, but Deville didn't seem to echo her enthusiasm.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has since reacted to the update, seemingly making it clear that he didn't share the enthusiasm for the two women to be united either.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green are former Women's Tag Team Champions but haven't worked together since July 2023. Deville suffered an ACL injury, which has since left her sidelined. The talented wrestler suffered an ACL tear during a tag team match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair during an episode of SmackDown in August 2023.

Due to Deville's injury status, Green was forced to find a new partner. Piper Niven stepped up, and the two women have since been working together on RAW and SmackDown. It's unclear if Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville will reunite after the latter returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

When is Sonya Deville set to make her WWE return?

It's unclear when Sonya Deville will return to the ring, considering the usual prognosis for an ACL injury is nine months to a year. The former champion has been sidelined since the summer of 2023.

Deville has constantly updated the WWE Universe on her recovery process. The 30-year-old married her fiancee, Toni Cassano, in February this year.

With the WWE Draft set to take place in less than two weeks, it could be the perfect place for Sonya Deville to return to in-ring duties at the Stamford-based promotion.

If Green and Niven are split in the upcoming draft, then there could be room for Deville to make her return and reunite with her former teammate. It's also possible that

