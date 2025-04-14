Popular WWE duo reunites ahead of WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is right around the corner as the show emanates from Allegiant Stadium later this weekend. Heading into The Showcase of The Immortals, a popular duo has reunited ahead of the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW.

Imperium's Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser parted ways after The Ring General told the latter to go out on his own, make a name for himself, and win the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the faction last year in December. Since then, the two stars have shown no involvement in each other's feud.

However, ahead of the April 14 edition of Monday Night RAW, slated to air live from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, Gunther posted a picture of himself alongside Ludwig Kaiser. The two appeared to be traveling for the upcoming show.

"Booked. Locked. Unbothered," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Ludwig Kaiser makes an intriguing claim while addressing his absence from the WrestleMania card

While Gunther is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at The Show of Shows, his Imperium stablemate's name is absent from the WrestleMania 41 match card.

Speaking in an interview with Cathy Kelley last week on RAW, Ludwig Kaiser referred to himself as the fastest-rising star in the company. He accused Adam Pearce of favoritism to explain him not being booked for a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, the former NXT Tag Team Champion promised to solve his WrestleMania problem.

"First off, let me address the elephant in the room. Let me say what's on everybody's mind since last week. As I said last week, [I am still] the fastest-rising superstar in the WWE. Whether you like it or not. Yet, Adam Pearce seems to favor other people over Ludwig Kaiser because I'm still without a WrestleMania match. And as I said last week, if that problem isn't gonna be solved very soon, there's gonna be serious consequences. Last week was a threat. Tonight was a promise," he said.

You can check out the video below for Kaiser's comments:

Ludwig Kaiser's last televised bout was on the March 17 edition of RAW. He lost to Penta in a No Holds Barred Match. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the German star.

