Popular WWE duo reunites during the WrestleMania weekend

After several months of build, WWE's biggest yearly event kicked off last night inside Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Prior to Night One of WrestleMania 41, two popular superstars reunited behind the scenes.

Zelina Vega recently took to Instagram Stories to post a selfie featuring Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai. Although they have never been involved in a program together, two real-life friends share a great bond, which is visible in their social media interactions. The two have also collaborated for their live streams and run a podcast called Zelvx and CharlieGirl.

Here is a screengrab of Zelina Vega's Instagram Story:

Zelina Vega and Dakota Kai pose for a selfie. [Photo credits: Vega's Instagram Story]

Dakota Kai and Zelina Vega were part of the red brand before the latter's move to SmackDown at the beginning of the year. While the Damage CTRL member found herself in the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship picture for a while, the former LWO member is currently feuding with the Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green.

WWE analyst pushes an intriguing storyline for Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega's real-life husband Aleister Black (aka Malakai Black) is reportedly headed back to the Stamford-based after parting ways with AEW.

In a recent edition of his Cheap Heat podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg stated he was delighted with the former NXT Champion's rumored return to the wrestling promotion. He added that Black needed someone impressive on the mic by her side, and Zelina Vega would be perfect for the role.

"I'm happy he's back. It'll be cool. I wonder if they'll finally, you know what? Put him with Zelina Vega and call it a day. Stop, like, don't just have her like with LWO because it's easy. Put her with her husband because what he needs is someone awesome talking with him. Guess what she's great at?" he stated. [From 18:29 to 18:54]

You can check out the following video for Peter Rosenberg's comments:

Zelina Vega's most recent in-ring appearance was on the go-home edition of SmackDown heading into WrestleMania 41. She defeated the WWE Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, in a short match. It will be interesting to see if she takes the title off The Hot Mess to win singles gold for the first time.

