Triple H uniting possibly returning ex-WWE champion with his spouse on TV is a must, says analyst

A former WWE Superstar is rumored to return to the company in the coming weeks. WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg recently urged Triple H and his creative team to unite the aforementioned star with his real-life wife on screen.

Aleister Black (aka Malakai Black) signed with WWE in 2016. He had a five-year run in the promotion, where he held the NXT Championship for 102 days. However, he was released from his contract in June 2021. That same year, the Dutch star joined AEW. After about four years in Tony Khan's promotion, Black's contract reportedly ended earlier this year. The 39-year-old is currently rumored to be returning to the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg urged WWE, creatively led by Triple H, to align Black with his wife, Zelina Vega, on television upon his potential comeback. He claimed the former NXT Champion needed a mouthpiece.

"I'm happy he's back. It'll be cool. I wonder if they'll finally, you know what? Put him with Zelina Vega and call it a day. Stop, like, don't just have her like with LWO because it's easy. Put her with her husband because what he needs is someone awesome talking with him. Guess what she's great at?" Rosenberg said. [18:29-18:54]

Vince Russo criticizes WWE because of Aleister Black

Over the past few weeks, vignettes teasing the arrival of two new superstars have aired on SmackDown. Many believed one of the teasers was for Aleister Black. Former head writer Vince Russo recently criticized the company's strategy in teasing the return of the former NXT Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo claimed the vignettes "did nothing for the person coming in."

"There were two vignettes on this show that did nothing for the person coming in. One of them was the number four. So, I am assuming the Fantastic Four is coming in. You're showing me the number four; how is that supposed to get this guy over? Then they had the other guy, doing this [imitates potential Rey Fenix vignette]. Why are they wasting money on these vignettes that are not telling us anything about the talent coming in?" he said. [ From 34:18 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if the former House of Black leader indeed returns and joins forces with Zelina Vega on SmackDown.

Please credit Cheap Heat and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

