4 Ways Aleister Black can return to WWE on SmackDown

After departing from AEW, Aleister Black is heavily rumored to return to WWE. In recent weeks, SmackDown has begun airing mysterious vignettes that point toward Black's re-emergence.

If these vignettes are to be believed, the former NXT Champion could return to the Stamford-based promotion on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41. The post-WrestleMania season is filled with surprises and new storylines. Hence, the timing of Black's potential comeback couldn't be better.

Black's initial presentation will set the tone for his second WWE run. Thus, Triple H needs to be careful and innovative. Here are four ways the Dutch pro wrestler can return to the Stamford-based company:

#4. Aleister Black could make a special entrance on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41

Aleister Black was incredibly popular with the WWE fanbase during his NXT run. His mysterious character, combined with an awe-inspiring entrance, imparted an Undertaker-like aura, adding much mystique and aura to his presentation.

Thus, his entrance alone might be enough to pop the crowd on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41, with The Dutch Destroyer slowly approaching the ring and sitting cross-legged in the center of the squared circle.

The crowd would be buzzing with excitement, and Black could soak in the energy before leaving without saying a word. Such a return would be fitting for his mystical character.

#3. The Miz may introduce him to the WWE Universe

The Miz has played the gatekeeper role for younger talent in recent years. Whenever WWE wants to introduce a new superstar to a bigger audience, The A-Lister is often chosen to put them over.

The Triple H-led creative team could advertise a special edition of Miz TV on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 with a surprise and unannounced guest. The Miz could hype the crowd before introducing them to Aleister Black.

However, the former WWE Champion's night could quickly go off the rails as Black might enter the ring to hit the veteran with the Black Mass.

#2. The ominous man from Amsterdam may accept Shinsuke Nakamura's potential open challenge

Instead of talking or lurking around mysteriously, Aleister Black could quickly get into business. The week after The Show of Shows is reserved for NXT call-ups and returning stars to get a taste of the main roster competition.

Hence, Black's return could see him fight an established star on SmackDown. Shinsuke Nakamura could do the honors for the former House of Black leader. It could be a one-off victory for the Dutch star or be used to build a feud.

The Wayward Samurai could throw mist into Black's eyes, leading to a disqualification finish. This would set the stage for a feud between the two stars.

#1. Aleister Black may interrupt Cody Rhodes or John Cena

Fans have high expectations for Aleister Black's imminent second WWE run. The former NXT Champion was protected on the developmental brand under the creative leadership of Triple H. Hence, he could become a top star on the main roster with Paul Levesque in absolute control.

If WWE wants to build Black as a top star, he needs to make a massive statement during his comeback appearance. Interrupting the Undisputed WWE Champion on his first night back would speak volumes about The Game's faith in him and suggest a major push.

Depending on who the champion is after 'Mania, the sight of Black standing tall over a fallen Cody Rhodes or John Cena would send fans into a frenzy.

