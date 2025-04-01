  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • WWE veteran stunned by John Cena and Cody Rhodes' explosive segment on RAW: "Very personal, little chippy" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran stunned by John Cena and Cody Rhodes' explosive segment on RAW: "Very personal, little chippy" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Apr 01, 2025 09:20 GMT
Cody Rhodes planted John Cena with the Cross Rhodes [Image: WWE.com]
Cody Rhodes planted John Cena with the Cross Rhodes [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently commended John Cena and Cody Rhodes for their segment on RAW. The two stars had a tense confrontation on the red brand this week.

Ad

The former Cenation Leader came out all guns blazing this Monday. He accused Cody Rhodes of being a fake champion. Cena taunted Cody about his time in AEW, claiming that the star was taking money from the children of billionaires. The American Nightmare clapped back, questioning John's priorities as he left WWE for Hollywood. The confrontation escalated when the champ caught Cena and delivered a Cross Rhodes in the middle of the ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo felt this week's confrontation set the tone for the rivalry. He noted that the segment was better because it was not about Cena's beef with the fans but rather focused on his rivalry with Cody Rhodes. The veteran writer felt both stars did a great job furthering the storyline this week.

"A much, much better exchange between Cody and Cena. This was not a John Cena vs. the fans, which we've gotten in the last two weeks, and it was just horrible. This was a face-to-face exchange, very personal, little chippy. Very, very, very well done on both parts," Russo said. [From 2:40 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

This week marked the first time Cody Rhodes managed to get the physical upper hand against Cena.

It will be interesting to see how John Cena retaliates in the coming weeks.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी