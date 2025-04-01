WWE veteran stunned by John Cena and Cody Rhodes' explosive segment on RAW: "Very personal, little chippy" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently commended John Cena and Cody Rhodes for their segment on RAW. The two stars had a tense confrontation on the red brand this week.

Ad

The former Cenation Leader came out all guns blazing this Monday. He accused Cody Rhodes of being a fake champion. Cena taunted Cody about his time in AEW, claiming that the star was taking money from the children of billionaires. The American Nightmare clapped back, questioning John's priorities as he left WWE for Hollywood. The confrontation escalated when the champ caught Cena and delivered a Cross Rhodes in the middle of the ring.

Ad

Trending

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo felt this week's confrontation set the tone for the rivalry. He noted that the segment was better because it was not about Cena's beef with the fans but rather focused on his rivalry with Cody Rhodes. The veteran writer felt both stars did a great job furthering the storyline this week.

"A much, much better exchange between Cody and Cena. This was not a John Cena vs. the fans, which we've gotten in the last two weeks, and it was just horrible. This was a face-to-face exchange, very personal, little chippy. Very, very, very well done on both parts," Russo said. [From 2:40 onwards]

Ad

Ad

This week marked the first time Cody Rhodes managed to get the physical upper hand against Cena.

It will be interesting to see how John Cena retaliates in the coming weeks.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback