3 reasons why Aleister Black will return to WWE as a SmackDown star

Aleister Black is one of the recent AEW releases that is rumored to return to WWE. Some signs indicate that SmackDown could be the brand he'll join when the time comes.

In 2021, Aleister Black was released by WWE after five years in the company. In July of that same year, he signed with AEW where he was renamed Malakai Black and was mainly involved with the House of Black faction. However, after four years, it was revealed that he was no longer part of the All Elite roster last month. This led to speculation that he might be returning to the Stamford-based promotion soon especially with Ricky Saints and Penta already making their debuts.

For this list, we will look at three reasons why Aleister Black will return to WWE as a SmackDown star.

#3. Aleister Black's real-life partner is part of WWE SmackDown

In 2018, Black married Zelina Vega, who remained in the Stamford-based promotion while he performed in AEW. Still, there have been instances where the couple would be seen together in WWE like at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

The company tends to keep couples on the same brand. For example, Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano, as well as Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are all on the blue brand. With this in mind, since Zelina was transferred just recently, it would only make sense for her husband to join her.

#2. Aleister Black will fit in nicely with The Wyatt Sicks

Aleister Black's character is mainly tied to dark and evil elements, much like his former faction in AEW, House of Black. Interestingly, one group that possesses a similar characteristic is The Wyatt Sicks.

The Uncle Howdy-led stable recently transferred to SmackDown. Although they haven't made their presence known yet, their social media activity suggests that fans might see them again on television. Once the group is back to being active again, Black can be a good fit.

#1. SmackDown is the only brand with no new signings

As mentioned above, Aleister is just one of the many names that departed AEW recently. Penta joined RAW, and has become a star very quickly. In NXT, Ricky Saints debuted to a loud reaction. With this in mind, SmackDown is the only brand with no new names.

Although there have been a few transfers from RAW to the Friday show, they still lack some actual new and returning names. Aleister joining the blue brand will surely get the fans talking.

