Popular WWE faction ended way too soon, says current Superstar

A recent creative move that left many WWE fans frustrated was the surprise and sudden end of the popular group The Hurt Business.

Formed in May 2020, the faction consisted of Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin and was arguably one of the best acts to come out of WWE's pandemic era. However, the group, as fans know, came to a sudden end just a year later.

Speaking to What Culture, Shelton Benjamin reflected on his time in the faction, as well as stating that the Hurt Business had plenty of gas left in the tank.

“For me it was one of the greatest experiences of my career, something that I’m gunna be proud of for the rest of my life. Definitely ended way sooner than any of would have liked but we me made the most of the opportunities.” (From 1:41 to 1:53)

During the faction's height, the group was draped in gold as Bobby Lashley reigned as the WWE Champion, whilst Benjamin and Alexander held the RAW Tag Team Championships.

WWE reportedly has no plans to reunite The Hurt Business

Earlier this year, fans could see MVP secretly covering backstage with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, leading to many hoping that the faction would soon reunite.

However, according to recent reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, plans for The Hurt Business to come back together have been dropped.

“They have started it and totally dropped it. Yeah, I mean, we haven’t seen MVP around. We haven’t seen Cedric or Shelton around, nothing," Meltzer said. (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

With stables such as The Bloodline, Imperium, The Brawling Brutes, The Judgment Day, The LWO, and The New Day, all the top acts in the company at the moment, there will undoubtedly be plenty of factions for The Hurt Business to face should they ever return.

