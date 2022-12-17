Popular WWE faction members tease challenging The Bloodline and Ronda Rousey for their championships

The Bloodline is currently in possession of the majority of the titles in WWE and Ronda Rousey is the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Maximum Male Models member Mace teased the idea of challenging The Usos for both their RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Mace posted an edited graphic with him and Mansoor holding the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. Their stablemate Maxxine Dupri was also seen holding the SmackDown Women's Champion in the edited image.

Rousey won the SmackDown Women's Championship for the second time at the Extreme Rules premium live event. She defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match to regain the title.

She has defended her title against Emma in an open challenge and at the Survivor Series premium live event, where The Baddest Woman On The Planet beat Shotzi.

WWE legend Teddy Long spoke on Bloodline leader Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 39

Much like The Usos, Roman Reigns has also been on a dominant run. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has defended his title on numerous occasions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long claimed that there is nothing wrong with Reigns competing on both nights of WrestleMania 39 and defending his title twice. He said:

"Well, I don't see anything wrong with that. I think that's something brand new that you have nights of WrestleMania, so you gotta have two good guys on both shows. And Roman Reigns; he's certainly proved himself, man. He's ready to go with anybody. Makes no difference whom you put him in the ring with,"

The Tribal Chief's latest title defense was against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. At Survivor Series WarGames, he was in action in the main event WarGames match. The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre at WarGames and continued their momentum heading into 2023.

