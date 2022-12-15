"He's ready to go with anybody" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on Roman Reigns' WrestleMania rumors (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently commented on the rumors about Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns competing twice at WrestleMania 39.

Since the Premium Live Event has become a two-night event and Reigns holds both top titles, it makes sense for him to compete on both nights. A recent report highlighted how WWE was also planning to head in this direction. Cody Rhodes and The Rock are being touted as opponents for The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long discussed this potential creative direction for Reigns.

The former SmackDown GM thinks there's nothing wrong with WWE wanting Roman Reigns to compete twice since WrestleMania is a two-nighter event. Long added that The Tribal Chief had proved himself and wouldn't budge down no matter what the challenge.

"Well, I don't see anything wrong with that. I think that's something brand new that you have nights of WrestleMania, so you gotta have two good guys on both shows. And Roman Reigns; he's certainly proved himself, man. He's ready to go with anybody. Makes no difference whom you put him in the ring with," said Teddy Long.

Furthermore, Teddy Long also mentioned how both of the Undisputed Universal Champion's matches at WrestleMania could be "outstanding."

"Cody Rhodes certainly came back to WWE. Made a big impression and got injured and had to get out for a while, but he's healing now, and I'm sure he's gonna come back fresh and I think those two matches would be outstanding." (1:48 - 2:19)

MVP wants Omos to dethrone Roman Reigns

Though fans consistently discuss who could eventually unseat Reigns from his throne, one name that rarely makes it into the conversation is Omos.

However, his manager MVP recently stated in an interview that he wants The Nigerian Giant to win the top title in WWE, for which he would have to beat Roman Reigns.

"For example, Roman Reigns who is the Undisputed Champion right now and we’re trying to get there, but, intelligently, step by step, The Nigerian Giant Omos is smashing everyone in his path and the goal, my goal is to see him hoist the premiere championship in all of sports-entertainment," said MVP.

Since Omos has improved considerably in the ring in recent months, it's safe to assume a match between him and The Tribal Chief could be an exciting affair.

What do you make of Teddy Long's take on The Tribal Chief, possibly wrestling twice at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

