Popular WWE faction must get rid of 32-year-old superstar, according to wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin

Wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin believes Imperium should replace Giovanni Vinci with another WWE Superstar.

Vinci officially signed with the Stamford-based company in 2017. The 32-year-old later aligned with Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser to become a member of Imperium. Although Kaiser and Gunther made their main roster debut without him on SmackDown in April 2022, Giovanni reunited with the group about five months later. He has since been active on the blue brand.

In an interview with Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Kenny Bolin suggested that Imperium replace Vinci with another WWE Superstar like Kaiser.

They [Imperium] need a third one like him [Kaiser]. The other guy [Vinci]'s gotta go because he's nothing like Gunther or [Kaiser]," he said. [From 2:24:22 to 2:24:30]

The veteran added:

"I think Gunther needs a little work on the promo or he's gonna need a manager to get him to that next level. But if they had another one that was just like Kaiser, that look and that build, that very lean build and that confidence and they all got their hand behind their back and they walk out in that little strut, godda*n that's over with me. I would never have thought to have done it but if they could get rid of the one guy and bring in a third guy like Kaiser with Gunther, there's your managers." [From 2:25:01 to 2:25:35]

Kenny Bolin is a fan of WWE star Ludwig Kaiser

While Kenny Bolin wants Imperium to get rid of Giovanni Vinci, he has praised Vinci's teammate Ludwig Kaiser during the same interview with Story Time with Dutch Mantell.

The former OVW manager disclosed that he liked the image of the 32-year-old superstar.

"I love his [Ludwig Kaiser] image because number one, he really doesn't look like he can whip anybody but he has the confidence of Muhammad Ali. And he's with Gunther, I don't really, he does not win a whole lot of godda*n matches from what I've seen [...] Ludwig has a great look for a little heat-seeking b*tch. You just look, because everybody in the crowd probably thinks they can whip his a**. And when you go with the confidence he's gotten that hand behind his back and his f**king smirking confidence, I hate the f**ker, but I know what he's doing and I still hate him, so that's when I really appreciate what somebody is doing," he said. [From 2:24:00 - 2:25:00]

