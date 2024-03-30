Popular WWE faction's controversial name was poorly executed and overthought, says Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has elevated WWE's female division to another level after her meteoric rise in the promotion. She recently addressed the controversial name given to her former stable on the main roster.

Becky Lynch received her grand start on WWE's main roster when she joined forces with Charlotte Flair and Paige. However, the team's original name sparked controversy across social media as it had a different meaning, which led to the management naming them 'Team PCB'.

While promoting her upcoming book, Lynch was interviewed by WrestlingNewsCo's Steve Fall. During their conversation, The Man was asked about the controversial name, and she stated that it was poorly executed, even though there was good intention behind pushing the women in the promotion:

"Yeah, I think the whole thing, here's the thing, it was very poorly executed and just overthought because the thing was, in NXT, we're just having good matches and having good storylines and nobody was making a big deal about it. At the time, I was saying these things but also had to keep it to the point too... The point was that all of it was done with good intentions, right? We realized that people want this, they want to see us wrestle, and let's do this. Let's do this the best way we know how." (From 15:50 to 17:20)

2-time WWE Champion wants to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania

Becky Lynch has been a pioneer in the women's division since she became The Man on WWE's main roster. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion elevated other stars in the promotion following her rise and return after a hiatus.

The Man's work in the industry has established her as a megastar and secured her a spot in WWE's Hall of Fame when the time comes. Many superstars have yet to face Lynch inside the square circle. One such star is NXT's Roxanne Perez.

During an interview on WWE Deutschland, the former NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Champions named Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Cora Jade as potential opponents for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Prodigy has a monumental task ahead in the coming month as she's set to face Lyra Valkyria in a one-on-one contest for the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver 2024.

