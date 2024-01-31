Popular WWE faction has been SAVED!!

After a series of challenges in the past few weeks, Chase University was prepared for a farewell moment during the latest episode of WWE NXT.

Chase U has enjoyed significant popularity in WWE since its establishment in 2021. However, the faction faced a tumultuous period in recent weeks when it was revealed that Andre Chase had gambled all of the university's funds, plunging them into a huge debt. Hence, the university faced closure, and members of the group were slated to speak to the WWE Universe during this week's show.

In the ring for their last goodbyes, Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Riley Osborne took the opportunity to express their sentiments. Andre took full responsibility for the closing of Chase University, emphasizing that no one else was to blame but himself.

Despite the challenges, he expressed gratitude for living out his dream and cherishing the moments he shared with everyone. Hudson acknowledged Andre's positive influence on his life and career, concluding with a memorial video commemorating the group's journey.

As Andre was about to bid farewell, Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail came out to the ring. Jayne acknowledged her initial toxicity within the group but admitted that it marked the first time in her life she sought genuine friendship. She proposed a potential solution to their financial troubles, introducing the 2024 Ladies of Chase U calendar as a fundraiser.

Models flooded the ramp, and Jayne claimed that the projected sales numbers would pull Chase U out of debt and lead them to a promising future.

She declared that the calendars would be available for sale at NXT Vengeance Day, prompting cheers from Andre and the entire group. It will be interesting to see what this announcement means for the future of Chase U moving forward.

