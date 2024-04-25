Popular WWE heel character opens up about getting cheered by the fans

A former champion recently shed light on their experience of getting cheered by the WWE Universe despite being a heel. The name in question is Tiffany Stratton.

The 24-year-old has already made giant strides since joining the main roster earlier this year. The Buff Barbie has impressed wrestling fans with her impressive in-ring abilities and captivating character work. Despite her portraying a heel character, Stratton was one of the crowd favorites at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The former NXT Women's Champion put forth a solid performance during the Women's chamber match. She was the first superstar to leave the pod after Naomi and the eventual winner, Becky Lynch, started off the contest. Stratton showcased her moveset to further impress the crowd as she eliminated Naomi before getting eliminated by Liv Morgan.

During her recent interview with TV Insider, Tiffany reflected on her experience at the premium live event. The WWE Superstar stated that she would never forget having an entire stadium cheering for her:

"Elimination Chamber was so amazing for me. It was the first time I was really in the moment in a match and just to have the entire stadium behind me will be something I will never forget," she said. [H/T - TV Insider]

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton reveals the adjustments she had to make after moving to the main roster

After an impressive run with WWE's developmental brand, Tiffany Stratton signed a contract with SmackDown to officially become a part of the blue brand's roster on February 2 earlier this year. Unlike several NXT call-ups, The Buff Barbie has had a successful transition onto the main roster thus far.

Later in the same interview, Tiffany was asked about the biggest transition she had to make after her move to the main roster. Stratton stated that traveling every single week for the shows was the hardest part to adapt to:

"I would definitely say travel would be the number one, craziest, hardest thing to adapt to. You’re traveling every week, twice or more a week. In NXT, I would travel maybe every couple of months. I would say travel is the hardest part of everything," she said. [H/T - TV Insider]

On last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Stratton interrupted the title bout between Bayley and Naomi, attacking both superstars and forcing the match to end in no-contest. It will be interesting to see how long it takes for the former NXT Women's Champion to have her first title opportunity on the main roster.

