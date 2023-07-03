Popular WWE heel seemingly breaks character to appreciate fans; sends a 3-word message

WWE is full of the best heels in the industry, and Bayley has proven to be one of the best of all time. The Role Model recently broke character as she took to Twitter to appreciate fans.

Bayley competed in front of the London crowd at Money in the Bank 2023. She was part of the women’s MITB ladder match where she came close to winning the briefcase several times.

However, her teammate IYO SKY handcuffed her to Becky Lynch and climbed the ladder to retrieve the briefcase. It looks like tensions between the members of Damage CTRL will continue to rise in the coming weeks.

Following the Premium Live Event, Bayley took on Charlotte Flair at a WWE live event in Cardiff, Wales. The fans welcomed The Role Model with open arms and sang along with her entrance theme.

Their warm welcome, along with constant cheers for her, seemingly touched the WWE star. She took to Twitter to share the following message:

"I love it," Bayley tweeted.

Even though she lost the match to The Queen, it looks like she enjoyed her time in Cardiff.

Bayley has been a heel since the pandemic era, and the company could look to give her a change in character soon. It would help her get back to the top of the card and challenge for a top title.

Bayley seemed happy for her teammate following the big match at WWE Money in the Bank

Bayley was part of the women’s ladder match at Money in the Bank. She worked with her teammate IYO SKY for some time, but differences started to emerge between the two women as the match went on.

In the end, Sky handcuffed Bayley to Becky Lynch before climbing the ladder to retrieve the briefcase. It was a smart move by the Japanese star, who deserved the big win on Saturday.

Following the match, a fan from the crowd shared a photo of Sky, Lynch, and Bayley. While The Man doesn’t seem too happy in the photo, The Role Model can be seen smiling.

It looks like she is genuinely happy for her Damage CTRL teammate, who has worked hard to reach the top of the company. It will be great to see her win a big one down the line.

Do you want to see Bayley turn face in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

