Popular WWE name reacts after Triple H asks out-of-character question

Triple H has been hard at work preparing for WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The Game is closing deals left, right, and center, and recently, he sealed one that led to him asking an out-of-character question.

The question was so odd that popular WWE personality Cathy Kelley reacted on social media. The backstage interviewer was left so stunned by her boss's question that she added a smiling face with a tear emoji at the end of her post.

So, what did Triple H ask? Recently, he announced that Charli XCX's song, Von Dutch, would be the official theme for the Royal Rumble. The song comes from her album Brat, and this ultimately led to The Cerebral Assassin asking, "Am I brat?" on X.

For context, the word "brat" has a more positive spin to it nowadays and is used to refer to someone who is rebellious, bold, and defiant. This is all thanks to Charli XCX's album, but Cathy Kelley was not prepared to see her boss asking such a question.

"My boss asking if he’s brat was not on my bingo card but very here for it," tweeted Cathy Kelley.

It certainly is an "out-of-character" question from WWE's CCO. But, perhaps even he realizes that he must get with the times.

Triple H recently broke the internet with a huge streaming-related announcement

As mentioned earlier, Triple H is going all out ahead of the Royal Rumble. The 55-year-old is doing everything he can to make it a memorable PLE, and this includes breaking the internet. After all, he recently made a huge streaming-related announcement with one of the world's biggest streamers, IShowSpeed.

The Game face-timed Speed recently and asked if the 20-year-old would make an appearance at Indianapolis for the Rumble. Speed was certainly interested but asked if he could stream during the PLE. To this, the WWE Hall of Famer responded with an emphatic "Yes" and even offered him a spot right next to him in gorilla position for the stream.

It is a huge move that will put a lot of eyes on the Royal Rumble. Speed is one of the most lovable figures on social media right now. So, having him at the event is sure to make it that much more entertaining.

