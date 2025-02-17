Popular WWE name set to return to RAW as last-minute replacement

A popular WWE star is set to return to RAW tonight to serve as a last-minute replacement. Tonight's edition of the red brand will air live from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Lilian Garcia took to Instagram today to make an announcement ahead of RAW. The veteran typically serves as the ring announcer on SmackDown but will be subbing in for Alicia Taylor on the upcoming episode of the red brand. Garcia shared a video from an airport and noted that she would be seeing fans later tonight.

"Wellllll….because plans changed and I’m not able to be live with you guys this morning, here’s a run down for you this week to apply to your life. Remember to make it a great week on purpose!! 😉 And see you tonight on RAW. 💋," she wrote.

You can check out her video in the Instagram post below:

Garcia returned to the company last year after Samantha Irvin's surprising departure. Irvin was the ring announcer on WWE RAW before her exit from the company last year.

Lilian Garcia comments on her return to WWE

Lilian Garcia shared a heartfelt message following her return to the company as a full-time ring announcer last year.

She had worked for WWE as a ring announcer in the past but had not been with the company for eight years before her surprising return in 2024. Garcia shared a video on Instagram revealing that she was grateful for the opportunity to return and thanked the crowd for giving her a great reaction.

"Well, now you know. Oh my gosh, guys, did that just happen? Did I just really go back to the WWE after being gone for like eight years? I mean, I’ve popped in every now and then, but it’s been eight years since I was a full-time announcer there. My goodness, when my music hit and I got introduced, the cheers and applause that you gave me tonight, thank you for that," she said. [H/T: SEScoops]

There will be two Elimination Chamber matches on tonight's episode of RAW, and Sami Zayn is scheduled to return after Kevin Owens brutally attacked him on February 3. Dakota Kai will also be squaring off against Ivy Nile to determine the number one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

