Popular WWE NXT faction member teases a feud with The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been dominant on the main roster. The faction is massively popular among WWE fans and has established its place as top heels on Monday Night RAW.

However, the villainous stable might've received a challenge from the NXT faction, The Schism. Taking to Twitter, Schism member Jagger Reid posted a photo of his group and The Judgment Day.

The Schism is currently led by Joe Gacy and also consists of The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine. Rip Fowler is a group member and is known for teaming up with Reid.

Bully Ray feels The Judgment Day could possibly beat The Usos for the tag titles

The Judgment Day recently won a Tag Team Turmoil Match to become the new contenders for The Usos' tag team championships.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray speculated about the possibility of The Usos dropping the tag team titles to the new #1 contenders.

Ray believes WWE might pull the trigger on Finn Balor and co., amid The Bloodline's storyline with Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. He said:

"I don't know if it's the right time to take the straps off of The Usos, but I have a funny feeling with the direction they might be going in with the whole Sami Zayn and Solo and Roman story, that they might get those straps away from The Usos and get them on [The Judgment Day]."

WWE is yet to confirm the date and location of the tag team championship match featuring Jimmy & Jey Uso and their newly crowned challengers.

The faction formed by Edge has undergone major changes since The Rated-R Superstar was booted out of the group. The stable has found new members in the form of Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

