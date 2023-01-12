The Usos' tag title reign could end imminently, WWE legend says

Wrestling legend Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, believes The Usos might lose the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day.

On this week's RAW, the faction won a Tag Team Turmoil match to become the number one contenders for Jimmy and Jey Uso's RAW tag titles. It is currently unclear when the championship bout will take place.

The Usos are also involved in storylines with fellow Bloodline members Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa right now. For that reason, Bully Ray speculated on Busted Open that the duo's RAW title reign could end in the near future:

"I don't know if it's the right time to take the straps off of The Usos, but I have a funny feeling with the direction they might be going in with the whole Sami Zayn and Solo and Roman story, that they might get those straps away from The Usos and get them on [The Judgment Day]."

Jimmy and Jey Uso have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship since they defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio on July 18, 2021. Their RAW Tag Team Championship reign began on May 20, 2022, when they beat Randy Orton and Riddle in a unification match.

The Judgment Day only earned an opportunity at the RAW Tag Team Championship, not the SmackDown tag titles.

How The Usos' title challengers were determined

Damian Priest & Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, and Chad Gable & Otis. Due to injury, Balor was replaced in the Tag Team Turmoil match by Dominik Mysterio, who joined forces with Priest to defeat The Street Profits.

Bully Ray liked the post-match segment, which saw Jimmy and Jey Uso stare down The Judgment Day on the entrance ramp:

"The face-to-face was great, really enjoyed it. I always get a laugh whenever The Usos have to have face-to-faces with other teams or other people because you can tell they want to laugh all the time because they're having such a great time out there."

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley watched the Tag Team Turmoil drama unfold from ringside. She even used a D-Generation X chop to taunt a fan during the main event.

Do you think The Judgment Day will dethrone Jimmy and Jey Uso? Let us know in the comments section below.

