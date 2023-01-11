[WATCH] Rhea Ripley steals famous WWE stable's taunt on RAW

Rhea Ripley was feeling cocky last night during WWE RAW and stole Degeneration X's famous taunt.

The Eradicator dominated Candice LeRae in a singles match earlier in the night and was ringside for the Tag Team Turmoil main event. Dominik was forced into action as Finn Balor's replacement and The Judgment Day picked up the victory after Mysterio used the ropes for leverage during his cover on Montez Ford.

After the match, The Usos confronted The Judgment Day on the entrance ramp and the two squads had a staredown to close the show. Jimmy and Jey will put the RAW Tag Team Championships on the line against The Judgment Day on next week's episode of the red brand.

WWE's official Instagram sent out a video today of Ripley using DX's taunt to mock a wrestling fan last night during RAW.

Former WWE writer praises RAW for not being predictable

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not a fan of The Judgment Day emerging from the Tag Team Turmoil match as the #1 contenders last night on the red brand.

The Judgment Day outlasted The OC, Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits to earn a title match against The Usos next week.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized WWE for booking two heel teams in a title match next week, but went on to praise the company for not being predictable.

"I was shocked they put Judgment Day over. Now they have two heel tag teams which I don't understand. These are probably the two teams you want to try to get the most heat on. If there was a situation where somebody was borderline. But these are the two teams on SmackDown and RAW that you really want to put heat on. While I tip the hat, thank God it wasn't predictable BS, I don't know if I would've done it with these two teams." [12:03 - 12:55]

You can watch the entire episode here:

The Usos are the longest-reigning tag team champions in company history and will enter next week's matchup as the heavy favorites. Time will tell if The Judgment Day can pull off a massive upset on next week's RAW.

Would you like to see Judgment Day capture the tag titles next week on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

