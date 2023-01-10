"It wasn't predictable BS" - Former WWE employee shares his thoughts on new opponents for The Usos (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on The Judgment Day emerging as the number-one contender for The Usos' RAW Tag Team Championship.

The Gothic faction ran the Gauntlet this week on RAW. They prevailed against the likes of The O.C., Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits to win the Tag Team Turmoil. Judgment Day even came face-to-face with The Usos, signaling the start of a new rivalry to close out the show.

In the latest Legion of RAW, Russo stated that he was surprised to see Judgment Day going over in the Tag Team Turmoil. However, he felt that it was a bad decision since both tandems were heels and should be portrayed as the most dastardly factions on their respective brands.

"I was shocked they put Judgment Day over. Now they have two heel tag teams which I don't understand. These are probably the two teams you want to try to get the most heat on. If there was a situation where somebody was borderline. But these are the two teams on SmackDown and RAW that you really want to put heat on. While I tip the hat, thank God it wasn't predictable BS, I don't know if I would've done it with these two teams." [12:03 - 12:55]

Russo also praised Dominik Mysterio's gimmick on WWE RAW

Since making his way out of prison, Dominik Mysterio has had a different aura about him. This was evident on RAW this Monday Night as he laid a verbal smackdown on The Miz during an episode of Miz TV.

The former WWE writer also noted the change and praised the whole idea during this week's RAW review.

"The Dominik stuff is freaking great. Absolutely one thousand percent great. I said it last week, that stuff is great." [11:47 - 11:58]

It will be interesting to see how much of an impact Dominik has on the faction's future and whether he can guide them to a title victory against The Usos.

What do you think of Dominik Mysterio's future in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

