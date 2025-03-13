Popular WWE personality confirms appearance for RAW and SmackDown's European Tour

WWE will be touring Europe in the upcoming weeks as a part of their Road to WrestleMania Europe tour. This upcoming week's episode of RAW will be live from Brussels, Belgium. Popular WWE personality Jackie Redmond recently announced that she will be a part of the tour in London and Scotland in the upcoming weeks.

During November of last year, WWE announced that they would be touring a total of 11 cities across Europe as a part of their Road to WrestleMania Europe tour. The cities they will be touring include Barcelona, Dortmund, Hannover, Brussels, Bologna, Belfast, Nottingham, Glasgow, Vienna, Amsterdam, and London.

WWE announcer Jackie Redmond took to X (Twitter) to reply to a fan, announcing that she will be a part of the tour.

"Yes, of course !!; I’ll be doing; Scotland RAW; London Smackdown; London RAW."

Check out her tweet below:

The tour will start with this week's Friday Night SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain. It will continue with next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, live from Brussels, Belgium. The episode will also feature John Cena's first appearance since he turned heel at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

John Cena returns to WWE RAW next week

John Cena shocked the whole wrestling world when he turned heel by attacking The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber. Cena turned his back on Rhodes and aligned himself with The Rock.

It was announced on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW that Cena and Cody will be under the same roof during next week's episode of RAW live from Brussels. It will be The Franchise Player's first live appearance since his heel turn at the Elimination Chamber.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming episode of the red show. Everyone is excited to see what goes down when this new heel version of John Cena walks down the ramp.

