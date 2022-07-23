Popular WWE personality mocks backstage reports of Brock Lesnar's walkout 

Earlier today, backstage reports claimed that Brock Lesnar walked out of SmackDown following Vince McMahon's retirement announcement.

He reportedly said, "If he's out, I'm out," leaving a major scramble backstage. However, after Lesnar appeared at the main event of SmackDown, a WWE personality mocked the reports of the alleged walkout.

Despite rumors, Lesnar returned to SmackDown and took out Mr. Money in the Bank Theory. RAW commentator and popular WWE personality Corey Graves put out a tweet mocking the reports.

Based on the responses, WWE fans are not too happy with Corey Graves mocking the reports. From the looks of things, despite him poking fun, there seems to be a lot of truth to the information.

For one, multiple outlets with backstage sources claimed that The Beast Incarnate had left the arena.

What was the narrative behind Brock Lesnar's walkout?

The narrative, for now, seems to be that Brock Lesnar indeed walked out. But how WWE managed to convince him, we can't be sure.

No one knows why Lesnar walked out despite being contractually obligated to perform, but the incident wasn't treated nearly the same as Sasha Banks and Naomi's situation.

With the alleged backstage chaos with only eight days left until SummerSlam, reports emerged that WWE was planning to contact Goldberg to replace Lesnar against Roman Reigns. However, that will likely not happen as The Beast has returned.

