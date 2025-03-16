Popular WWE RAW couple reunited in Germany

It has been several months since Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso have been able to communicate on WWE RAW. However, ahead of tomorrow night's show, the two stars have reunited in Germany ahead of their run of live events.

The duo was spotted together on WWE Deutschland's Instagram as it appears that they had been working together for media and photo ops as part of the European tour.

Many fans were left confused as to why Jey Uso didn't make the save on the latest edition of SmackDown when Gunther attacked Axiom and continued the assault following their match. The reason being Main Event Jey was not in the arena and on a flight to Germany at the time.

The SmackDown brand was in Barcelona for their first stop on the European tour while RAW has Germany live shows this weekend before a live episode of their show in Belgium tomorrow night. It seems that Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso have reacquainted themselves with each other, especially now that she doesn't have Damian Priest in her corner on the red brand.

Could Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley finally become a couple on WWE RAW?

The duo has been teasing a potential romance storyline despite both being married in real life. And it seems that now could be the perfect time, Ripley is pushing to be part of the Women's World Championship picture ahead of WrestleMania 41, while Jey Uso has already secured his main event spot by winning this year's Royal Rumble.

Uso could be the backup that Ripley needs now that she doesn't have The Judgment Day in her corner. Especially since Bianca Belair potentially could be assisted by the Street Profits and IYO SKY has Damage CTRL in her corner. Both stars are in an interesting position ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41 and a union of sorts could be beneficial to the duo since they both have a mountain to climb on The Road to WrestleMania.

