Popular WWE RAW star hints at officially forming a new faction

A popular WWE RAW Superstar recently took to social media to hint at officially forming a new faction. The name in question is Johnny Gargano.

During a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa saved R-Truth from a vicious beatdown at the hands of The Judgment Day. The former 24/7 Champion thanked the duo in a backstage segment where he hilariously called them D-Generation X's Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

During last week's edition of the red brand, DIY and Awesome Truth teamed up to face The Judgment Day, where Gargano, Ciampa, Truth, and The Miz did the famous "s**k it" gesture by D-Generation X. Since then, many fans want them to form a new stable.

Johnny Gargano recently posted a screenshot of an X/Twitter trend suggesting a name for the four superstars' stable, "Regeneration X." Gargano tagged the stars in the tweet and seemingly hinted at forming a new faction with R-Truth, The Miz, and Tommaso Ciampa.

"Hold on. @RonKillings @CiampaWWE @mikethemiz #WWERAW," Johnny Gargano shared.

You can check out Gargano's tweet below:

What the future has in store for a possible "Regeneration X" forming up remains to be seen.

Konnan believes The Judgment Day does not need to feud with DIY or any other team in WWE

During a recent edition of his Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan said that he believes The Judgment Day does not need to feud with DIY or any other team because the faction has a lot of things going on in their storyline at the moment.

"They don't need one. Well, I just think that they have so many things going on. Rhea [Ripley] and [Damian] Priest are finally going to knock heads and who's going to lead the group. Is Ron [R-Truth] going to come in? Are they going to throw JD [McDonagh] out? The dynamic between Mami and Dominik [Mysterio]. There's a lot going on. I don't think they [Balor and Priest] need to be caught in a feud right now. They don't need a feud is what I'm saying," Konnan said.

Many fans want DIY to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Damian Priest and Finn Balor. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for their future remains to be seen.

