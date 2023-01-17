Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle has been off television since December 2022.

Whilst there was a storyline injury addressed, the real reason was that Riddle was asked by the company to enter a rehabilation program. Tonight's episode of RAW will also mark the end of Riddle's storyline injury recovery.

According to both a regular post (since deleted) and some Stories posts (still up as of this writing but set to expire late Monday night) on the account belonging to his girlfriend, adult film performer Misha Montana, Riddle was her date at the XBiz Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The deleted post was later reposted by a fan.

The story post can be viewed here.

Matt Riddle was attacked by Solo Sikoa and is due to return to WWE Monday Night RAW

After a brief union with WWE Superstar Elias, Matt Riddle last appeared on the December 5th episode of RAW in 2022, being attacked by Solo Sikoa.

This was kayfabe used to explain The King of Bro's absence. Whilst it remains to be seen where he is heading upon return, it makes all the sense in the world for him to join the Monday Night roster. An entry in the Rumble match at the eponymous event is a possibility that cannot be ruled out.

Matt Riddle was incredibly popular alongside Randy Orton as RK-Bro and is a former two-time RAW Tag Team Champion and a one-time United States Champion.

The Original Bro's biggest storyline since The Viper's injury came when he began a feud with WWE's MVP, Seth Rollins, in the fall of 2022. It was during this time that he failed his drug test, which was possibly the reason the duo's scheduled bout at Summerslam had to be postponed.

Riddle and Rollins produced phenomenal bouts at two premium live events. The feud culminated with Riddle picking up a massive victory over The Visionary inside Fight Pit at Extreme Rules in October.

