Popular WWE stable arrives at Backlash without major member

WWE is set to present its inaugural Backlash France PLE in less than one hour. Superstars have been arriving throughout the day, but one key member of a top faction is apparently absent.

Damage CTRL will be represented at Backlash as Asuka and Kairi Sane defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. The Kabuki Warriors are confirmed to be in France, along with Dakota Kai, but IYO SKY has not been seen.

WWE posted the following video of Damage CTRL's Asuka, Sane, and Kai arriving at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France ahead of Backlash. However, SKY is not with them, and was not at SmackDown on Friday, which aired from the same venue.

"Walking in as Tag Team Champions, can they walk out as Tag Team Champions? [flushed face emoji] [French flag emoji] #WWEBacklash," they wrote as the caption.

The Genius Of The Sky has not wrestled on TV since losing the Women's Championship to Bayley at WrestleMania XL. She did work two non-televised live events in late April, losing to Bayley both nights.

SKY has been active on social media as recently as this past week as she celebrated Damage CTRL's Draft trade to RAW.