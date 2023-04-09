Popular WWE star acknowledges jaw-dropping Israel Adesanya knockout at UFC 287

WWE Superstar Omos recently lauded Israel Adesanya for knocking out Alex Pereira during their UFC bout this weekend.

Adesanya and Pereira squared off at UFC 287 on Saturday night in a rematch of their encounter in November last year. The last time the two met inside the octagon, Adesanya was on the losing side. However, he avenged his loss brutally by administering a knockout to the Brazilian Champ and reclaiming the middleweight belt.

Adesanya's win came four minutes into round two after all hell broke loose during round one. During the second round, the "Last Stylebender" countered out of nowhere to land two vicious rights as the Champ fell to the mat. Adesanya closed the bout with one final blow, and the ref separated the two men.

WWE star Omos quickly took to Twitter to acknowledge the stunning victory by the new Champ. The seven-footer shared the Nigerian flag emoji to honor Adesanya's Nigerian heritage.

Check out the tweet below:

Omos battled Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania

At this year's WrestleMania, Omos had the biggest match of his career against Brock Lesnar.

The Nigerian Giant battled The Beast with the former Hurt Business manager MVP on his side. The two behemoths had a quick match filled with high spots. Omos started out impressively, physically dominating The Beast.

However, Lesnar came back strongly toward the end and planted his opponent with several German suplexes. The seven-footer finally fell victim to a vicious F5 and lost the match.

During the post-WrestleMania press conference, Triple H also praised the match and mentioned that the encounter delivered on every level. Despite the loss, Omos made a name for himself through the match and established himself as a dominant force on the red brand.

The following night on RAW after WrestleMania, he picked up another win over Elias in a dominant performance.

What do you think lies ahead for Omos in WWE? Would you like to see him in more high-profile matches? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes