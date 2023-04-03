Triple H recalls "audible groans" when Brock Lesnar vs. Omos was first pitched for WrestleMania 

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke about the initial backlash when the company floated the idea of Brock Lesnar vs. Omos for WrestleMania 39.

In the buildup to WrestleMania, there were several rumors surrounding Brock Lesnar's opponent. Some fans even speculated that The Beast may have a dream match with Gunther, feuding for the Intercontinental Championship. Around Elimination Chamber, Bray Wyatt issued a challenge to the winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock. This got some fans talking about another high-profile matchup. However, WWE went with Omos vs. Brock Lesnar instead, with the match being featured on Night 2 of the Showcase of Immortals.

During the WrestleMania Sunday Press Conference, Hunter recalled how there was some resistance when WWE announced Brock vs. Omos. He detailed that the match delivered at every level. The Game suggested that despite being one of the shorter matches of the night, the bout caught people's attention and went beyond expectations.

"You had Brock and Omos tonight. Completely different from anything else that you saw tonight. You know, some people, when that match was first brought up, there were some audible groans on it maybe, right? But it delivered. To me, it was a spectacle and it delivered. It caught people's attention and it made them stop and see it. It did what it needed to do." [From 26:11 - 26:40]

Brock Lesnar recently addressed his future in WWE

Throughout WrestleMania weekend, several WWE Superstars appeared in exclusive interviews for different media outlets.

Brock Lesnar also spoke with Daniel Cormier for ESPN MMA and spoke about the rumors surrounding his contract.

"Every time that I think that I want to be done. I get in the ring, I get to the building, and that's the part of the business that I really love. I left the business early because I just didn't like the travel ... I'm just a simple man, and it was just too much for me at the time... I don't know how long I'm going to be around. I don't know that."

With WrestleMania 39 in the books and an impressive win over Omos, it'll be interesting to see what the creative team has planned for Lesnar going forward.

