Brock Lesnar finally breaks silence on rumors of him being done with WWE after WrestleMania 39

Former WWE and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has broken silence on the rumors of him winding up his career and being done with WWE after WrestleMania 39.

Earlier reports suggested that Lesnar's contract with the company was up after WrestleMania 39. The reports further added that the two parties haven't come to an agreement to renew it yet. Adding to that, Lesnar was booked in a rather lackluster feud against Omos for the Show of Shows, raising questions about his future with WWE.

During an interview with ESPN's Daniel Cormier, Lesnar broke silence on these rumors. He stated that he's not sure what the future holds for him after WrestleMania 39 and how long he'll be around.

"Every time that I think that I want to be done ... I get in the ring, I get to the building, and that's the part of the business that I really love," Lesnar said. "I left the business early because I just didn't like the travel ... I'm just a simple man, and it was just too much for me at the time ... I don't know how long I'm going to be around. I don't know that." (h/t WrestlingInc)

What happened in the Brock Lesnar vs. Omos match at WrestleMania 39?

The battle of the giants, Brock Lesnar vs. Omos, kicked off Night Two of WrestleMania 39. In a rare sight, the Beast Incarnate was on the receiving side of the offense, getting dominated by the seven-foot plus Nigerian giant.

After failing to pick up Omos for the F5 once, Brock Lesnar managed to deliver the F5 to pick up the victory in the WrestleMania 39 Night Two opener.

It is to be seen when we see the former Universal Champion next in a WWE ring. In all likelihood, he will be away for some time to take a break. However, as the reports previously suggested, him winning against Omos could be a hint that he has re-signed another deal with WWE.

