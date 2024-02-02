Popular WWE star should address Vince McMahon allegations instead of Triple H, feels wrestling veteran 

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette feels Cody Rhodes should replace Triple H as the spokesperson for the company and deal with questions regarding the Vince McMahon allegations.

After the reports of the lawsuit against Mr. McMahon surfaced, media outlets bombarded WWE with questions during the post-Royal Rumble press conference. Triple H came under the scanner and got a lot of backlash from wrestling legends and fans for his generic responses to the queries. He mentioned that it was a negative, but he wanted to focus on the positives instead.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran mentioned that Hunter should avoid being in front of the press. He felt that Cody Rhodes did a brilliant job of answering the questions, and WWE should let The American Nightmare do the talking on their behalf.

"I think maybe they ought to let Cody do it. Cody can talk. Cody can sell things. He can sell an igloo to an Eskimo." [From 5:14 - 5:25]

Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on the Vince McMahon allegations

During the post-Royal Rumble press conference, Cody Rhodes opened up on how shocking the allegations against Vince McMahon were. He told the reporters that he got to know about the news like everyone else, and he couldn't believe it at first.

"As far as the news is concerned, we were finding it out and reading the same things as you guys. It set a dark cloud certainly. As far as TKO, Nick Khan and the board, took it very seriously, acted immediately. Looking at the future, I don't know the answer to that. I think somewhere is a basic tenet of this crew from a roster standpoint is very family. Never seen anything like this," Cody said.

The American Nightmare, however, assured fans that the current locker room is like a family and hoped that such instances would not be repeated under the new management.

