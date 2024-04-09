Popular WWE star from Alpha Academy should be sent back to NXT for training, says wrestling veteran

Alpha Academy has seemingly been directionless for a while on WWE's main roster. Meanwhile, Konnan had an interesting suggestion for Maxxine Dupri's next potential move.

In recent months, Maxxine Dupri's in-ring work has been heavily discussed by critics, fans, and veterans. She is relatively new to the industry and has become extremely popular since joining the Alpha Academy. However, many believe she has a long way to go in the company.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan heavily praised the NXT locker room. At the same time, he expressed being unhappy with Dupri's recent performances and said the star should be sent back to the developmental brand for training before eventually returning to WWE's main roster.

"I'm not into any of these four [Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Maxxine Dupri, and Ivy Nile], it's a lame storyline. Dupri is hot, but should not be in the ring. They protected her because what they did was they just made her sell; she didn't even do a high spot (...) I got a better idea, why don't you just send her to NXT and train her, and then bring her back?" (From 0:38 to 0:58)

During the same chat, the veteran praised the women's division of the Stamford-based company. However, he believed Dupri needed to improve her in-ring skills, and going back to NXT could help the star.

Alpha Academy has appeared on WWE NXT

Triple H's regime has allowed stars of WWE's main roster to return to the developmental brand for a program or an extended run with the stars of tomorrow. Several talents have visited the white-and-gold brand in recent months, and some have even become mainstays on the Tuesday night program.

Last year, Alpha Academy grew in number when Akira Tozawa was added to the group. The faction went to the developmental brand for a short stint, feuding with The Meta-Four.

Expand Tweet

Tozawa and Otis are currently teaming up and working in the tag team division. Meanwhile, Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile have been paired up on Monday Night RAW. Alpha Academy's leader Chad Gable is set to face Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship on an upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

What are your thoughts on Maxxine Dupri's run on RAW? Sound off using the discuss button.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit Keepin' It 100 and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think Maxxine Durpi should return to NXT? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion