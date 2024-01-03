Popular WWE star appears to have issues with CM Punk and Randy Orton following backstage interaction

In late 2023, CM Punk and Randy Orton returned to WWE programming. The duo have already teased programs with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, respectively. While Punk's highly anticipated World Title contest could be saved for WrestleMania, The Viper is likely to face The Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble.

So, is it possible that Randy Orton could face SmackDown's own Grayson Waller on The Grandest Stage of Them All?

While conversing on The Collection with Brad Gilmore a week ago, The Aussie Icon revealed that he met CM Punk and Randy Orton backstage recently, and neither of his interactions with the top stars were polite:

"I got to meet Punk for the first time last week. I'm not going to say anything else about that meeting," said Waller. "Same with Randy. Met him briefly in the past, got to meet him properly last week and I think Grayson Waller is who he is. So maybe those interactions aren't as polite and as nice as maybe in other instances." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Grayson Waller's in-ring debut on the main roster was against Orton's former tag team partner and rival, Edge, in the latter's penultimate contest of his career in WWE. Waller's performance was commendable and even acknowledged by The Rated-R Superstar. The 21st Century Success Story has not, however, received that kind of opportunity since to follow up.

Does Grayson Waller have Randy Orton in mind for WrestleMania 40?

Randy Orton signed with SmackDown before 2023 drew to a close and is now exclusive to Friday nights. He will face AJ Styles and LA Knight in a triple threat match this week to determine a new No. 1 Contender for Roman Reigns' title at Royal Rumble.

When asked by Brad Gilmore whom Waller wants to face at The Show of Shows, he did not name anybody. Recounting last year, in which he got to watch the show alongside Carmelo Hayes (another promising NXT import), Waller stated it's important that he makes it to the card this year:

"I got to attend last year with NXT, we were up in the box and watching it, and I told myself — I was sitting with Carmelo Hayes, at the time we were kind of a little bit closer friends, and I said to him, 'This is us next year.' And we both had that same vibe. So for me, personally, it's all about getting on WrestleMania and being on that card I don't care who's across from me type of thing."

As of this writing, it is unclear what WrestleMania plans WWE has for many of its top stars. Be that as it may, it's a safe bet that Randy Orton will be featured in a high-profile contest.

Would you like to see Grayson Waller vs. Randy Orton/CM Punk down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.