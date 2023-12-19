Wrestling Adam 'Edge' Copeland after leg injury was the peak of his career, claims WWE star

Adam 'Edge' Copeland has often reiterated that his wrestling career is dwindling down, which is part of the reason that forced his WWE exit. He needed to step into the ring more times than how much the Stamford-based promotion was looking to use him.

In July, Edge faced Grayson Waller in the main event of SmackDown at the Madison Square Garden venue. Despite a loss to The Rated-R Superstar, the Aussie claims it to be one of the best moments of his career thus far.

Interestingly, Waller also stated that it would be hard to top that moment in his entire career. Obviously, the Hall of Famer is an icon. But Waller is still a young star with a long career ahead of him. He explained to Adrian Hernandez.

Nonetheless, getting to face the 11-time WWE World Champion in his main roster debut is a big deal to Grayson Waller, especially after a demanding no-holds-barred contest he had against Johnny Gargano at NXT Stand & Deliver. Following the bout, Waller had a broken leg but still got drafted to the main roster:

“It’s been a crazy year. NXT had some big things. Johnny Gargano ... Stand & Deliver was the highlight. Even thought I got my head beaten in, that’s okay. But I think for me personally, having my broken leg on my last NXT match and still getting drafted, and still being on TV every week with the talk show, and getting through that broken leg, and then somehow having my first main roster match in Madison Square Garden in the main event against a guy like Edge … It’s very hard to beat that. And I think that’s one that’ll kind of be hard to beat for the rest of my career.” [From 0:32 to 1:04]

The Hall of Famer acknowledged Grayson Waller after defeating the latter in their one-off encounter. He gave his blessings to the Aussie following what was the penultimate match of his WWE career.

Adam 'Edge' Copeland should face wrestling icon Sting in his final match at AEW Revolution 2024

Sting announced on the October 18, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite that he will be wrestling his final match after a four-decade-long career behind him. While his opponent will be decided later, the icon revealed the contest will take place at the AEW Revolution premium live event in 2024.

Konnan touched on Sting's final match during a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, saying that The Rated-R Superstar is worthy of receiving that honor:

"You're saying, is that a big enough name? I mean it doesn't get much bigger than Edge, bro. He ain't the Rock, but he's Edge and he's up there," said Konnan.

Considering Darby Allin is a younger star and has been closely associated with Sting during the latter's AEW career, it's possible he will get the nod at AEW Revolution 2024. However, the WWE legend is not out of the question either.

If you use any quotes from this article, give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit the original source.