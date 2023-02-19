Popular WWE star attempts The Rock's iconic move at Elimination Chamber

The Rock's WWE return might possibly be off the cards. However, that didn't prevent Montez Ford from attempting the People's Elbow.

Ford was one of the six competitors in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Despite one of the best performances of the night, he was unable to win the United States Championship, which was eventually retained by Austin Theory.

Midway through the chamber match, Ford even tried to hit the People's Elbow but was stopped in his tracks by Bronson Reed.

The former Tag Team Champion survived the majority of the chamber match and was among the final three competitors. He was eventually eliminated by Theory, who took advantage of a stomp by Seth Rollins.

The closing stages of the Men's Chamber Match saw Logan Paul interfere and attack The Visionary, preventing him from winning the WWE US Championship once again.

The Maverick's actions are likely to set up a WrestleMania 39 match between him and Rollins. The two men briefly interacted during the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Meanwhile, Montez Ford is once again likely to team up with Angelo Dawkins as the Street Profits prepare to take the tag division by storm.

