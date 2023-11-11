Popular WWE star breaks silence after 5th straight loss on SmackDown dating back 953+ days

A WWE Superstar broke his silence after losing his fifth straight match on the latest episode of Friday Nighy SmackDown.

The name in question is Cedric Alexander, who has been a three-time 24/7 Champion, a one-time Cruiserweight Champion, and a one-time RAW Tag Tem Champion with former star Shelton Benjamin.

The 34-year-old star has had only five matches on the Blue brand show since April 1, 2021, and has been unable to pick up a win in any of those matches. Alexander has been in three Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal matches on SmackDown, and his other two matches were against the former NXT star Dragon Lee.

Lee silently moved to the main roster after WWE management was impressed by his match against Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship.

On the October 27 and November 10 episode of SmackDown, the 28-year-old star emerged victorious over Cedric Alexander. The two men have pushed each other to the limits, and after back-to-back wins over Alexander, Dragon Lee shared there's still more to come.

The 34-year-old star broke his silence and took to Twitter (X) to share a GIF stating that he would grind and work hard every chance he gets.

SmackDown star Cedric Alexander reveals he wants to wrestle someone outside WWE

The former Cruiserweight Champion recently revealed he was open to facing Hollywood actor Zac Efron in a match.

Ahead of the release of The Iron Claw movie, Efron, in an interview, disclosed he would be willing to perform in an actual wrestling match.

When the WWE star's wife, Big Swole, pitched an idea of a match between Zac Efron and her husband, Cedric Alexander responded that he was up for the challenge.

It will be exciting to see Zac Efron make a cameo in WWE and potentially face Cedric Alexander on the Blue brand show.

Do you think Alexander will pick a win on WWE SmackDown anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

