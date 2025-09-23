  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Popular WWE star breaks silence after vacating her title

Popular WWE star breaks silence after vacating her title

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Sep 23, 2025 07:02 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

It was recently announced that a popular WWE star was vacating her title due to pregnancy, and she has now responded to the news by sharing an emotional reaction. Kylie Rae, who's the first-ever WWE ID Women's Champion, was stripped of her title as she embraces motherhood for the second time.

Ad

Rae signed on the dotted line with the global juggernaut in late 2024 after working as an extra and enhancement talent since 2022. She was quickly assigned to the newly minted Evolve brand. Last month, on August 1st, Kylie Rae became the first-ever WWE ID Women's Champion by besting Zayda Steel and Zara Zakher.

However, Rae's title has already come to an end, albeit for a good reason. The 33-year-old star is pregnant with her second child, and it was recently announced that she was being stripped of her gold. Rae has now reacted to the news:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Only time will tell when Rae makes her return now, as she's sure to spend a considerable time away from the ring to focus on this new chapter in her life.

Naomi had also vacated her Women's World Title on WWE RAW due to pregnancy

Just last month, Naomi, too, announced her pregnancy live on RAW. As much as the fans loved the announcement, it also meant she had to vacate her Women's World Title just after 36 days and take time off from the global juggernaut.

Ad

Amid her absence, IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer went to war for the vacat title at Wrestlepalooza 2025, where the latter won the gold for the first time in her career. Owing to her rising popularity and incredible in-ring chops, it's safe to assume Vaquer is set to have a sustained run at the top as a champion.

Naomi has already hinted at going after Stephanie Vaquer, and it'll be interesting to see if she remains a champion until the former is ready to return to the ring.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications