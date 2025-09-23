Popular WWE star breaks silence after vacating her title

It was recently announced that a popular WWE star was vacating her title due to pregnancy, and she has now responded to the news by sharing an emotional reaction. Kylie Rae, who's the first-ever WWE ID Women's Champion, was stripped of her title as she embraces motherhood for the second time.Rae signed on the dotted line with the global juggernaut in late 2024 after working as an extra and enhancement talent since 2022. She was quickly assigned to the newly minted Evolve brand. Last month, on August 1st, Kylie Rae became the first-ever WWE ID Women's Champion by besting Zayda Steel and Zara Zakher.However, Rae's title has already come to an end, albeit for a good reason. The 33-year-old star is pregnant with her second child, and it was recently announced that she was being stripped of her gold. Rae has now reacted to the news:Only time will tell when Rae makes her return now, as she's sure to spend a considerable time away from the ring to focus on this new chapter in her life.Naomi had also vacated her Women's World Title on WWE RAW due to pregnancyJust last month, Naomi, too, announced her pregnancy live on RAW. As much as the fans loved the announcement, it also meant she had to vacate her Women's World Title just after 36 days and take time off from the global juggernaut.Amid her absence, IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer went to war for the vacat title at Wrestlepalooza 2025, where the latter won the gold for the first time in her career. Owing to her rising popularity and incredible in-ring chops, it's safe to assume Vaquer is set to have a sustained run at the top as a champion.Naomi has already hinted at going after Stephanie Vaquer, and it'll be interesting to see if she remains a champion until the former is ready to return to the ring.