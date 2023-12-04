Popular WWE star "can't even walk properly yet," will not return at Royal Rumble 2024

A top WWE Superstar has shared a big update ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble event.

Carmella has been away from in-ring action for about a year at this point. She recently gave birth to her first baby with husband Corey Graves.

A fan recently stated in an Instagram comment that Carmella will make her big return at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE. The Princess of Staten Island noticed the comment and decided to make things clear. She responded, saying that she wouldn't be returning at the event as she couldn't even walk properly yet.

"Absolutely not. I can't even walk properly yet. It's going to take time to properly heal."

The WWE Superstar suffered an injury following the birth of her baby

Shortly after giving birth, Carmella suffered nerve damage in her foot. She revealed that the injury was making it difficult for her to walk. Check out her comment below:

"So, it's making it difficult to walk, which is a bit annoying. But, the anesthesiologist, because I thought it was originally from the epidural, I didn't know what was wrong. But he said it can happen with pushing on your back and it should hopefully resolve in a few weeks. I'm going to see a chiropractor next week which will hopefully help. My acupuncturist has been working on it, so we'll see. Fingers crossed it's better soon," Carmella said.

Carmella has amassed a big fan following during her WWE run that kicked off way back in 2013. She spent about three years in NXT before making her way to the main roster. She did quite well for herself on the main roster and was the winner of the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match in 2017. She later cashed in the contract on Charlotte Flair to win her only SmackDown Women's title.

