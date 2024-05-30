Popular WWE star claims he "could have become the Universal Champion" at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022

WWE is set to host its second edition of Clash at The Castle in Scotland for the first time in less than a few weeks. Meanwhile, Austin Theory spoke about the time when he attended the last event and claimed he could've become the champion in the main event if it wasn't for Tyson Fury.

WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 was a major event for the Stamford-based promotion for several reasons. The main event of the evening was Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns for the title. However, Austin Theory claimed he could've walked out of the event as the champion if it weren't for Fury's interference.

During a conversation with the Daily Star, one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champion was asked about his previous experience. A-Town stated he could have won the title in Wales, but Tyson Fury took a cheap shot:

"You know, Tyson fury, he's a world-class boxer. I could have become the Universal Champion, a Clash at the Castle. I could have stolen the whole show. I could have had that moment, but that's just a bunch of, you know, excuses. I feel like Tyson Fury, he sucker punched me. He got me. It was a cheap shot. But you know what, I respect that. I respect that. But he's afraid of Austin theory, he knows the legacy that I'm creating. He knows what I'm doing. I'm a tag team champion now," said Theory [H/T - Daily Star]

Austin Theory claims to have unfinished business with major WWE star

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have been on cloud nine after winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania in Philadelphia. Later, they became the inaugural WWE Tag Team Champions and continued their reign on the brand.

During a conversation with Solo Wrestling, A-Town Down spoke about The Rock and his return to WWE. The star stated he's ready for a match with The Final Boss at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas:

"He [The Rock] came out there and interrupted me. He came to save his buddy, Pat McAfee. He thought he was going to come out there and be cool and save Pat McAfee, and then I put him in his place. He felt really insecure, he had to hit me with The People's Elbow. I don't even say maybe [Match at WrestleMania 41]; I say let's do it!," said Theory.

It will be interesting to see if the champions make an appearance at Clash at The Castle in Scotland.

