Popular WWE star claims Jey Uso took 'Yeet' from him

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event didn't go according to Jey Uso, as he lost to Gunther. Meanwhile, Logan Paul claimed that "Main Event" Jey took Yeet from him, and he was going to send him an invoice for it.

In 2023, Jey Uso became a singles star and moved away from his family. In the coming months, he developed his character and started to use 'Yeet' as his catchphrase. Later, it became synonymous with the star, and Uso has a plethora of merchandise in WWE around 'Yeet.'

In Logan Paul's recent vlog on YouTube, The Maverick interacted with "Main Event" Jey and claimed he took 'Yeet' from him as he was the first one to do so. The former United States Champion also stated he would bill Jey Uso for the use of the catchphrase. Interestingly, Paul didn't say it to Uso, but after he left.

"I was the original 'Yeet.' He took it from me. I will send him an invoice for 10%," Paul said. [From 07:11 - 07:17]

Jey Uso is set to compete at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Earlier this year, Jey Uso secured a title match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event after he defeated Drew McIntyre on RAW's Netflix premiere.

Unfortunately, "Main Event" Jey lost to The Ring General and failed to win the title. However, it's not too late to get another title shot heading into WrestleMania 41, as the road to WrestleMania is just about to begin.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso addressed his loss to Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Regardless, he was optimistic as the Royal Rumble was around the corner.

In the end, he talked about his entry in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, which will take place on February 1. It'll be interesting to see if Jey will be able to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

