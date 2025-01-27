Popular WWE star confuses fans ahead of WWE RAW

WWE and Netflix are set to wrap their first full month together with tonight's live RAW from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The red brand's go-home episode for the Royal Rumble will be a loaded show, but a certain absent superstar has confused fans ahead of the episode.

Karl Anderson is currently a member of WWE's SmackDown roster, along with longtime tag team partner Luke Gallows. The OC began working NXT and the main roster in February 2024, but they have not wrestled together since October 1. The NXT tapings held that night in Chicago saw Anderson and Gallows lose a dark match to Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

The Machine Gun revealed in November that he underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum, adding that he will miss WrestleMania 41 with a recovery time of 6-7 months. Gallows returned to singles action that same month, but he only worked blue brand dark matches, as he defeated Austin Theory one week and then Giovanni Vinci the next.

Anderson confused fans on X (fka Twitter) ahead of tonight's live RAW. The streaming giant shared an ad with the OC member to hype RAW, focusing on Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes, plus the Word Tag Team Championship match. The targeted ad tagged Anderson, and he retweeted it, leading some to believe that he would make an appearance tonight.

However, the tweet only has Anderson tagged due to its #tapout campaign, which shares previews with fans and wrestling personnel on X. Anderson has not appeared on RAW since January 9, 2023, where he and Gallows competed in a five-team Contender's Turmoil match.

"@MachineGunKA Logan Paul. Cody Rhodes. And SO much more. Catch #WWEonNetflix TONIGHT on Netflix at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT! #WWERaw Reply #tapout to unsubscribe," wrote Netflix with the clip below.

The Good Brothers' last televised match came one week before the aforementioned NXT dark match, as a televised loss to Hank & Tank. Anderson's last blue brand outing was a dark match loss to Baron Corbin on September 20, which came one week after The OC lost another SmackDown dark match to Corbin and Apollo Crews. Three weeks prior, the multi-time champions suffered another NXT TV loss to Hank & Tank, and this was one month before their last televised main roster appearance: the SmackDown Tag Team Gauntlet held on July 19, won by The New Bloodline.

WWE has announced the following for tonight's loaded RAW episode: appearances by Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes, World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders defend against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre, plus non-title action with Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

