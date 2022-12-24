Popular WWE star details why it "feels a lot different" working with Roman Reigns after two years

WWE star Kevin Owens recently discussed working with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

KO has been embroiled in a bitter rivalry with The Bloodline ever since he showed up as the fifth member of the Brutes at Survivor Series WarGames. Both sides have managed to get in their shots but The Prizefighter has been a constant pain for the faction, costing them several matches in the process.

On a recent episode of the Cheap Heat podcast, Kevin spoke about working with Roman Reigns once again. He mentioned that with crowds back in the arenas, it was a higher sense of energy than when they were working in the Thunderdome back in 2020-21.

"Well, it feels a lot different because when I was doing that stuff with Roman, there were no crowds. We were doing it through the pandemic in front of screens. So that in itself was extremely different. But I do feel the energy, like it's heightened or whatever you wanna call it."

KO also detailed how The Bloodline was running the show roster and people were supporting him since he was going up against them.

"The Bloodline is very much the machine now. The company couldn't be more anybody than they are behind The Bloodline. They're all over the shows and they're very popular. People like them a lot. Very hard to dislike them. They're very good, cool. But when somebody comes along that wants to throw off the balance and shake things up, people get behind that. I think I'm lucky that the audience and everybody watching has been on my side." [From 29:58 - 31:11]

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn will team up next week

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns had a chat with Adam Pearce to book a tag team match with him and Sami Zayn teaming up to take on Kevin Owens and a partner of his choice.

However, the plan backfired on The Tribal Chief when John Cena appeared on the Titantron and announced that he would return to team up with Owens. This match is scheduled for the Dec 30 edition of SmackDown and will be Cena's first match since SummerSlam 2021 where he faced Reigns in a losing effort.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the high-profile matchup? Let us know in the comments section below.

