Popular WWE star ends five-month winless streak with victory on RAW

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven faced the duo of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

These two teams were vying for the Women's tag titles just a few months back. However, their recent decline in momentum made this week's match extra crucial, as a victory would likely reignite their title aspirations.

Piper Niven and Katana Chance kicked off the match for their teams, with the former asserting her dominance with a shoulder block and locking in the Cobra Clutch. Chelsea Green and Kayden Carter tagged in, with Carter executing a Sister Abigail at one point.

As the match reached its climax, Piper intercepted Chance's dive and hurled her out of the ring. Piper then broke up the pinfall attempt with a running crossbody on Carter. Seizing the opportunity, Green capitalized and secured the victory for her team.

This victory marks Chelsea's first win since November last year when she and Piper retained their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Natalya and Tegan Nox.

It will be interesting to see if this win could potentially reignite their momentum and propel them back to the forefront of the women's tag team division in WWE.

