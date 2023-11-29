Popular WWE star furious after another loss; last win was over 6 months ago

A WWE Superstar wasn't happy one bit over his latest loss.

Cameron Grimes hasn't won a match on TV for the past six months. On tonight's episode of NXT, he competed in a Fatal Four-Way match that also involved Wes Lee, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed. Lee won the contest and will receive a North American Championship match at NXT Deadline.

Shortly after, Cameron Grimes took to Twitter and said he would like to report Johnny Gargano to WWE HR immediately. For those unaware, the match's final moments saw Gargano and Grimes hitting each other with kicks. Lee suddenly hit a Kardiak Kick on an unsuspecting Grimes to pick up the big win.

"However I’d like to report @JohnnyGargano to HR immediately," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Also read: RAW Superstar scores his first pinfall in 20 months; previous win was over Mojo Rawley in 2020

The last time Cameron Grimes won a match on WWE TV was in May 2023.

On the May 19, 2023 edition of SmackDown, Grimes picked up a win over Ashante "Thee" Adonis in a singles match. He won a bunch of dark matches since then, but his losing streak on TV is still going strong, unfortunately.

Drop your reactions to Grimes' furious tweet targeting Johnny Gargano in the comments section below!