Popular WWE star is not getting pushed due to major Triple H beef, veteran reveals rumor (Exclusive)

One of the most popular names in WWE is apparently being held back due to backstage politics, according to a rumor that wrestling veteran Vince Russo claims to have heard. The reason is apparently related to Triple H's own perspective about the star in question, LA Knight.

LA Knight saw a boom in popularity a while back, which led to him getting a match with Roman Reigns at the peak of the latter's power as the Bloodline leader. However, his momentum has seemingly fizzled out, as he lost the United States Championship.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo talked about potential heat between Triple H and LA Knight based on a rumor he had heard. The WWE veteran said:

"I was told that Triple H does not like LA Knight. And you are seeing that, bro. LA Knight goes so far, then we pull him back. LA Knight goes so far, then we pull him back. And again, bro, that's the competition between the boys... It just boggles my mind because, bro, when you go back and you watch Vince McMahon, Vince never put himself front and centre." [9:30 onwards]

Triple H is also holding back John Cena in WWE, thinks Vince Russo

According to Vince Russo, professional jealousy is what is keeping Triple H from letting Cena reach his full potential.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran talked about how Cena's final run was probably not thoroughly planned out after his heel turn. He said:

"Triple H is a wrestler. Triple H wrestled Cena. So he is looking at it from a wrestler's point of view. And I am sorry, bro, Triple H is not going to say, 'You know what, Cena was kind of a bigger star than I was and he needs to be handled accordingly.' He is not going to say that, bro. And like I said, man, to me it's just a total lack of disrespect. This guy's (John Cena) entire last year should have been plotted out." [4:26 onwards]

For now, fans will have to keep watching to see what is next for John Cena in WWE.

