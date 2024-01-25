Popular WWE star hilariously roasts John Cena during in-person meetup

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul recently asked John Cena about his intriguing posts on Instagram.

Cena is one of the most recognizable stars in the world. His Instagram account has over 20 million followers with over 3500 posts. However, a unique aspect of his Instagram handle is that The Cenation Leader never adds any caption to his content and leaves it to his followers to interpret the meaning behind his posts.

John Cena was the special guest on this week's episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast. The Maverick started by asking the legend about his Instagram account. He expressed his confusion about the posts Cena shared on his account.

"Your Instagram, John. You are one of the most famous people on the planet and your Instagram is one of the most perplexing places I've ever seen. When I go to @JohnCena, I wasn't sure if I was on the right account. But it had 20 million."

The current WWE United States Champion even claimed that he thought it was a fake account at first before noticing the number of followers on the account.

"We want you to interpret what this photo of Benjamin Franklin that you posted meant. What did you mean when you posted that, John?" [From 4:00 - 4:50]

You can watch the full podcast here:

John Cena claimed WWE asked him to start the account

During the same conversation, the 16-time champ shared how he started his Instagram account. He mentioned that it was not easy for him to get started on social media, but WWE insisted that the stars needed to have an account.

"The WWE at the time when Instagram launched was like, 'You have to have an Instagram.' So if I have to have it, I'll do it my way. The very first post is a post of a writer who was working with me at the time, Ryan Ward. It's a close up of his mustache. I didn't put anything, no tags, no nothing. I said I'd never post a picture of my face, I would never add any text, I would just see if this could work and it has become like art." [From 6:22 - 6:50]

He mentioned that once he got started, his account took on a life of its own and he enjoyed sharing content for people's interpretation.

Do you follow John Cena on Instagram? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the IMPAULSIVE podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.